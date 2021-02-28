$261.21 Million in Sales Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce $261.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.70 million. Medifast reported sales of $178.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MED traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.99. 181,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,265. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

