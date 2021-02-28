WazirX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.91 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $58.48 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00075270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00475313 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00203334 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

