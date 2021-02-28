Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 220.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 220.09.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

