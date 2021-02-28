IDEX Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00030272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039086 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

