TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRSWF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TRSWF remained flat at $$15.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,882. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

