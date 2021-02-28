Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZHF shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

STZHF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 55,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

