Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

OEZVY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OEZVY remained flat at $$15.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. Verbund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

