Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $106.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.62 million and the highest is $110.80 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $337.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $484.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $494.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $521.28 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $527.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,042. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

