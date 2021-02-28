The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XONE. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,437. The company has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

