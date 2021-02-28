Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

OUTKY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

