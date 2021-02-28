Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $4.92, $34.91 and $13.96. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00030272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $45.75, $62.56, $34.91, $10.00, $13.96, $119.16, $18.11, $5.22 and $7.20. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WABIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.