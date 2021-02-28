Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $34.91, $7.20 and $4.92.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00030272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039086 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $5.22, $6.32, $4.92, $18.11, $7.20, $10.00, $24.72, $13.96, $62.56, $45.75 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

