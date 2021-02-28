dHedge DAO Achieves Market Cap of $23.45 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00007374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.68 or 0.00753361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039363 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.