Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $2.57 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.79 or 0.00244885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00092290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.