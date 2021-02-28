Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.40 Million

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $336.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $339.80 million. Umpqua posted sales of $259.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,331. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

