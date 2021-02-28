JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JDSPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 890. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

