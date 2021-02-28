$0.81 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 1,902,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,320. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

