Burst Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $30,398.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burst has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,098,397 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

