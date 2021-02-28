Bread Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Bread has a market cap of $16.19 million and $778,402.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00754430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039283 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

