Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $30,711.04 and $179.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00740434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

