NULS (NULS) Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $46.06 million and $17.58 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00456273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00074020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00080634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.83 or 0.00467941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00203716 BTC.

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

