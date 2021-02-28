KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 9,356,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 144,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 338,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

