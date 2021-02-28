Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($6.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($5.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,000. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

