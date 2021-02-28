NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $16.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day moving average is $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

