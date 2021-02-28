salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $14.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

