Celo Achieves Market Cap of $685.09 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Celo has a total market cap of $685.09 million and $10.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00008473 BTC on major exchanges.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

