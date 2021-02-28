Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,359. The stock has a market cap of $793.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

