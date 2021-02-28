DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce sales of $406.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.92 million and the highest is $407.80 million. DocuSign posted sales of $274.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.66. 7,401,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.