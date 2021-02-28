Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RLGY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,807. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.
Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
