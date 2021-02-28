Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

SU stock traded down C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$25.27. 18,596,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,051. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

