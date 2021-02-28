Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $54.37. 34,717,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,967,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

