The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

