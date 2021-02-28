Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.85. 11,424,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

