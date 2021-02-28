Bitcoin Confidential Hits Market Capitalization of $852,080.70 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $852,080.70 and $28,356.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00439499 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

