FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Volume Hits $472,231.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $728,883.88 and approximately $472,231.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038816 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

