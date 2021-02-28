Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

