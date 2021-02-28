Frontier Price Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00005579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and $32.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

