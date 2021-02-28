Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,980 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. 9,525,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.