iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after acquiring an additional 289,125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

