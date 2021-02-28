CKW Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $55.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,328.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,960.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,145.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

