Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,288,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,317,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

