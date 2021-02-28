Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00238960 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.