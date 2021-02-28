$3.95 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post sales of $3.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $15.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

LAZR stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,317. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.