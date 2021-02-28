Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Aphria posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APHA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,915,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,205,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

