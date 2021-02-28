$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:ALTM traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 115,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,444. The firm has a market cap of $860.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

