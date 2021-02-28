DPRating Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $427,012.15 and $48,140.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.59 or 0.00725798 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038849 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.