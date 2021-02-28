Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $46.13 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $257.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

