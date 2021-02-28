LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 13,207,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,188,406. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.