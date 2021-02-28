Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.08. 2,116,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day moving average is $464.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

