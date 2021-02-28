Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,999 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

DUK stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.59. 3,870,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $101.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

